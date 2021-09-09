Homicide investigation underway in Jennings



ST. LOUIS– St. Louis County Police are investigating a homicide in Jennings. The death happened on the 8800 block of Shannon Fox Circle Wednesday night.

Police say they responded to a call for a shooting and found a man with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say this is a very active investigation. Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.​