ST. LOUIS – Police say the death of a baby found inside the freezer of a St. Louis home several years ago is no longer being investigated as a homicide.

On July 28, 2019, the remains of an unidentified child were found inside the freezer of an apartment in the 6000 block of Magnolia Avenue in south St. Louis.

A man named Adam Smith told FOX 2 in 2019 that he made the shocking discovery just days after his mother died. Investigators say the baby was discovered wrapped inside with a blanket which was entombed inside a box thought to contain an old wedding cake inside the freezer.

In a police briefing Wednesday, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says there was limited information available then to help identify the baby and determine the circumstances of the baby’s death.

According to preliminary tests cited Wednesday, police believe the child found inside was wearing clothes made around the 1960s. In recent years, the St. Louis Medical Examiner’s Office conducted follow-up tests and determined the baby was less than one year old at the time of death.

The medical examiner’s office also ruled out the death as one stemming from a homicide, though what caused the baby’s death has still not been determined years later.

Tests results returned to St. Louis police last month confirmed the deceased baby was a half-sibling to a St. Louis-area woman and another person who contacted authorities from Florida. SLMPD also noted that the baby was never legally named.