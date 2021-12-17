Homicide suspect out on bail becomes homicide victim in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Police have made an arrest after a woman charged in a 2020 homicide was killed herself while out on bail.

Tatyana Smiley was found dead inside a home in the 1400 block of Semple Avenue in Hamilton Heights Tuesday morning. About 12 hours later, a fire broke out at the home. It’s not yet known whether the incidents are related, but investigators acknowledged the fire is suspicious.

Neighbors say Smiley recently moved into the area.

According to court documents, Smiley was released on bond in March of 2021 as she awaited trial for the first-degree murder of 72-year-old Charles Watkins.

Our partners at the Post-Dispatch report investigators say Smiley shot Watkins, then set fire to his home using gasoline.

Watkins was found dead inside a home on the 4900 block of Thrush Ave in June 2020. A woman was found in the area suffering from burns.