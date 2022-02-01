Homicide ‘unlikely’ after 91-year-old woman found dead in Illinois driveway

MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis said that it’s “highly unlikely” a 91-year-old woman died by homicide after being found unresponsive outside her home Monday morning in Bunker Hill, Illinois.

Police identified the woman as Nancy Blycker. Someone called 911 after finding her at the end of her driveway in the 2900 block of Wood Hill Lane around 7:40 a.m. Monday, the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release.

“Neighbor down the street came up, rang my doorbell. He’d found her laying on the driveway, bottom of the driveway,” said her nephew, William Botterbush.

Police said she had multiple injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. A preliminary autopsy revealed her death was unlikely the result of a homicide, according to the Major Case Squad.

Blycker’s family said she was an Air Force veteran, who also worked for the Pentagon and United States Treasury at one point.

“I’m still in shock. I was expecting it because of her age, but I didn’t want to see it like this,” said Botterbush. “It’s just sad.”

The Major Case Squad took over the investigation Monday and has since turned it back over to the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department. The official cause of death is pending further lab analysis.

Investigators offered their condolences to Blycker’s family and friends.