Homicide victim identified in Kinloch shooting on Saturday

KINLOCH, Mo. – A 27-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday night in Kinloch after an altercation broke out.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation into the shooting of Norman Green of Florissant, Missouri.

The shooting happened in the 8500 block of Scudder Avenue at 7:34 p.m. on Saturday.

Green was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.