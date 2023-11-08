ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City is on track for its biggest drop in homicides compared to the previous year in about 90 years.

According to FOX 2’s partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, homicides in the city remain down about 20% from last year. As of Monday, the city had responded to 139 homicides this year, according to the department’s weekly report.

This time last year, that number was 173. Aggravated assaults, robberies, and burglaries are also down.

Chief Robert Tracy says he is confident that the department’s layered crime strategies will continue to bring promising results.