Homicides soar in July, one North City neighborhood hit hard with 5 murders in three-days

ST. LOUIS – The homicide rate soars in July.

Gun violence has been spreading death and grief across St. Louis for much of July.

Four men were shot in broad daylight in north city on Wednesday afternoon, 3 of them were killed.

If the three killings that were ruled homicides that means at least 50 people have been murdered in the month of July, or about a third of all homicides this year so far. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Major Mary Warnecke said “We believe that shots were fired between two groups.”

It appeared many shots were fired on Floy near West Florissant. The neighborhood is north of Interstate 70 and west of Riverview. Police recovered at least one gun.

“We have a large number of ballistic pieces of evidence on the scene we’ll have to sort through. Hopefully, we’ll get somebody to cooperate and tell us what happened,” said Warnecke.

It is tough sometimes for homicide detectives to find people willing to talk.

Recently, murders have not been uncommon in the area. On Monday two people were shot and killed less than a mile away on Switzer and now four people shot, with 3 killed on Floy.

As all bullets were flying, a car smashed into some parked vehicles.

“We have an individual who was shot and deceased inside a car.”

The man who survived the shooting suffered a wound to his leg.

At last report, police had no suspects.