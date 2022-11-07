ST. LOUIS COUNTY – More than 100 St. Louis children got the unique experience of ‘Hop with a Cop.’

Rockin’ Jump Trampoline Park in Shrewsbury hosted its first ever ‘Hop with a Cop’ event, meant to build bonds between the city’s youth and its police officers.

“If we can do something to help break down those barriers and break down those stereotypes, that’s one of the things we really wanted to accomplish here,” said Matt Strelo, owner of Rockin’ Jump Trampoline Park.

Kids got to jump and play with about 10 police officers for two hours on Monday.

“I love meeting the cops and jumping with them,” said Alessandra Beiostein.

“I think it’s fun,” said Sophia Mitchell.

Derrick Bunting, an employee of the trampoline park, said he is walking away from the event with a new perspective.

“I don’t think people realize that officers are people just like me and you,” he said. “They are not people you should be scared of they are just everyday people. I don’t have to be fearful of anyone.”

Strelo said he would like to bring the event back next year.