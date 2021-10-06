Hopeful Cardinals fans flock to 9 Mile Garden to catch wild card game

ST. LOUIS – With food trucks, drinks, and a big screen, it’s no wonder 9 Mile Garden in Affton was packed with Cardinals fans for Wednesday night’s NL Wild Card game.

St. Louis Cardinals took on the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, and fans at 9 Mile Garden had their eyes glued to the screen for what is expected to be October baseball in its best form, with two teams that aren’t a stranger to the postseason.

“I’m hoping we’re going to win,” Reid Adams, a young Cardinals fan said while listening to music and waiting for the game to start at 9 Mile Garden.

Even though the season had its highs and lows, fans said in true Cardinals fashion, there’s still hope.

Ethan Trucano: 02:58 “Things are looking really up as of lately,” Ethan Trucano.

Some fans admitted they weren’t feeling so hopeful when the Cardinals had just a 2 percent chance of making the postseason in early September.

“I was ready to throw in the towel for the season.,” Ben Taubenheim said.

“It was on and off with the winning streaks and then we had that big one and I was like maybe, maybe we have that chance to go all the way,” Jacob Urban said.

“There is so much talent in this team and it came together at the right time,” Pat Heigert said. “One game playoff is a roll of the dice, Scherzer is a St. Louis guy and he’s really good, but our guys have been beating really good people.”

It’s winner take all, do or die for the Cardinals and they are taking on some familiar faces.

Fox 2’s Zara Barker asked Cardinals Fan Kenny Porter how he thinks Pujols felt ahead of the game.

“I think he wishes he was in St. Louis to be quite honest. I hope he comes back next year; one more year he’s got to go out with Waino and Molina,” Porter said.