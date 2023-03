ST. LOUIS — The newborns at St. Luke’s Hospital are wearing green for St. Patrick’s Day. These “cute clovers” are from the Birth Care Suite and Special Care Nursery.

The hospital is known for dressing babies up for holidays and special occasions. They have been doing it since 1997. The costumes are made by nurses and volunteers.

St. Luke’s Hospital has been named one of the Best Hospitals for Maternity by U.S. News & World Report.