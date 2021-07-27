Hospital morgues fill as death count climbs in Missouri

A Springfield, Missouri, hospital says it’s expanded its morgue capacity amid an increase in COVID-19 deaths.

With coronavirus cases on the rise statewide, St. Louis has begun offering immunization incentives for some city employees. And the county where Kansas City is located says it will require many workers to get immunized or undergo weekly testing.

Missouri has the nation’s fourth-worst COVID-19 diagnosis rate over the past week, with one in every 360 people diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to Johns Hopkins data, its seven-day rolling average of daily deaths has nearly doubled over the past two weeks.

The CEO of CoxHealth says the increase in deaths prompted it to bring in temporary cooling equipment for bodies.

By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH, Associated Press