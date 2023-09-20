ST. LOUIS – If you think you have what it takes to be a master chef, the St. Louis Agency for Training and Employment has a job for you. They’re holding a hospitality and culinary hiring fair Wednesday.

Several businesses are hiring, including Horseshoe Casino and Hotel, Chase Park Plaza, America’s Center, Waffle House, and more. The job fair is from 9:00 a.m. to noon in the first-floor conference room at the Missouri Job Centers on Market Street downtown.

Organizers recommend completing a job profile before arriving. You can do that at Jobs.Mo.gov.