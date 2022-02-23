Hospitalizations still falling in St. Louis-area medical facilities

ST. LOUIS – One month ago, more than 1,300 people were in area hospital beds for COVID treatment. As of Wednesday, Feb. 23, that number stands at just 346 people. Only 310 of those individuals are confirmed to be COVID positive. It’s a remarkable collapse of the omicron variant-fueled surge in the St. Louis area in such a short time.

After reaching a high in early January of 64 children hospitalized for COVID, the region today reached its lowest level so far this year with only 11 kids getting treatment. Only one child remains in ICU care for the virus.

The report released today by the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force illustrates just how rapidly the region has recovered from the historic, record-breaking omicron surge. The latest numbers were enough to prompt St. Louis County officials to announce it will eliminate any mask mandates beginning next Monday. The task force now reports there are only 68 patients receiving ICU care today, down from a high of 222 patients on January 19. There are 43 patients still on ventilators; 138 people were on ventilators in the second week of January.

Deaths have also decreased, with the 7-day average of deaths falling to eight people per day. However, the region has recorded 747 deaths so far this year, all coming during the omicron surge; 235 people have died so far in February.