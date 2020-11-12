Hospitals get surge plans ready as COVID cases soar

ST. LOUIS – The vice president of clinical services at SSM Health SLU Hospital says healthcare workers are doing what they can to help patients as the region saw another record day for hospital admissions involving COVID-19 patients.

“This is very serious,” said Kelly Baumer. “Our hospital is very full right now, as well as many others are in the region.”

The hospital has a surge plan in place if hospital admissions continue to climb. The plan includes balancing patients’ needs with available space.

“People who need general health care or elective procedures will have to wait longer,” Baumer said.

She hopes everyone will do what they can to slow down the spread of the virus so some of those difficult decisions can be avoided.

“It’s not just about the COVID cases but the trauma cases or cancer cases or other types of things, we take care of here,” Baumer said.

She urges everyone to use their hand sanitizer, wear a mask in public, and practice social distancing.

“All of those things are so important to stop the spread of this disease,” she said.