Hospitals see more child sledding injuries this week following snowstorm

ST. LOUIS – Following the heavy snowfall from earlier this week, St. Louis-area hospitals have been treating more kids who have been injured while sledding. Some of their injuries are serious.

Josh Dugal, the trauma program manager at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, wants to remind parents and kids to sled as safely as possible.

“We’ve seen a definite uptick in sledding accidents,” he said.

Dugal said seven children suffered minor injuries.

“Bumps and bruises, things that have small cuts that need to be sewn up,” he said.

Another five kids spent multiple nights at Cardinal Glennon because of more serious injuries.

“Head injuries, serious fractures, broken pelvises. Things that you would see in large motor vehicle accidents, we’re seeing in sledding accidents,” Dugal said.

That’s enough to cause any parent to think about safety when their youngsters hit the slopes like Art Hill.

One mom at Art Hill said, “Yeah, that’s concerning.”

Dugal advised parents to make sure kids should sled on powdery snow and instead of ice. Make sure trees are not in the way. Wear a helmet as well as knee and elbow pads. Use a device specifically made for sledding.

Some of the serious injuries this week were suffered by children using an old car hood as a sled.

“It’s more dangerous simply because there’s no control,” Dugal said.

“We’ve got the double sled so we can come down with them,” parent Matt McRedson said. “We’ve being doing a really small here at their grade school.”

Also, don’t tow your kids with a car or ATV. Dugal said youngsters were injured in that very scenario in the past few days.

“That’s a lot of speed and momentum and inertia that comes to hard stop hitting a fixed object like a tree or utility pole,” he said.

St. Louis Children’s Hospital reports they’ve also seen kids with sledding injuries, mostly leg fractures.