ST. LOUIS – A large police presence was in the heart of downtown St. Louis overnight, involving a domestic disturbance, an officer in need of aid, and a hostage drama.

According to the police, the incident ended peacefully with no injuries reported. One person was taken into custody.

This unfolded at the Arcade Apartments on 8th Street between the Pine and Olive Streets. Police told FOX 2 the situation took place inside an apartment unit there. This all began at midnight.

Authorities shared that officers were called to the arcade apartments for some kind of domestic disturbance. When police first got there and went inside, dispatchers were not able to reach one of the officers.

That’s when an officer in need of aid went out. That prompted a large police response.

The officer was found okay, and contact with him was likely lost because he was inside the building.

Authorities also shared that the large police response apparently agitated whoever was involved in the domestic disturbance, and that person wound up taking another family member hostage at gunpoint.

Police revealed the situation was resolved some time later peacefully. We’re told one adult male was taken into custody. At this point, no names have been released, and no official charges have been announced.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.