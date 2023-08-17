ST. LOUIS — The Hometeam Morning Show is on the hunt for a fresh co-host, and it might just be your perfect match. HOT104.1 in St. Louis is searching for a Morning Show co-host through social media. The requirements include having an engaging personality, a passion for hip-hop, a substantial social media following, and the potential to be a trendsetter.

FOX 2’s Tim Ezell tried to apply live on-air. Turn up the volume on the video to hear his interview. Morning show personality Shorty said he would hire him. Unfortunately, Ezell is busy during weekday mornings doing his other job as a feature reporter for FOX 2.

No prior experience is necessary; all you need is that innate “It factor” that sets you apart. To apply, simply follow these two steps:

Apply right away. Create an Instagram video that showcases your creativity and explains why you’re the perfect fit for the role of the New Morning Show Co-Host.

Don’t forget to tag: @hometeamstl

Use the hashtag: #HOMETEAMSUPERSTAR

The application deadline is Monday, August 21st.

Do you want to apply in-person? HOT 104.1 is holding a live audition on Tuesday, August 29 at 6 p.m. at Fahrenheit.