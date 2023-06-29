ST. LOUIS – As the sun beamed down on Ballpark Village, fans readied for the heat.

“Drink a lot of liquids and maybe pour some on my head,” said Andy Scheopner, a Cardinals fan.

Triple-digit temperatures were in the forecast for Thursday, setting up a hot day at the ballpark.

Bridget Murray was visiting from Indiana.

“Oh my gosh, have you looked at the weather? It’s supposed to be 102,” Murray said.

Despite the forecast, fans still showed up in droves.

“If we have tickets, we are going,” Bryzn Witcher said.

Jagger Mitchek said there was nothing stopping him from attending his first Major League game.

“I wanted to go to this game no matter what the heat was,” Mitchek said.

Several fans were on the lookout for shade as they carried in coolers and water into Busch Stadium. Some fans were able to cool off courtest of the St. Louis Fire Department, which created a Clark Avenue splash pad by hooking up a fire truck to a fire hydrant. By the time the first pitch came around, temperatures had dipped into the mid-80s.

“The humidity is not as bad as I thought it would be,” Murray said.

Cardinals fans, of course, are no strangers to heat like this, and some fans said it would have to be 105 or 110 degrees to stop them from showing up to a game.