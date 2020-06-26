Hotel occupancy rebounding in St. Louis, but business is far from normal

ST. LOUIS – Hotel occupancy rates took a dive as COVID-19 impacted the tourism industry.

According to Brian Hall, chief marketing officer with Explore St. Louis, the lowest occupancy rate was 18.4 percent in early April.

The number of hotel rooms filled has jumped to 35.4 percent, but it’s still not where it usually is this time of year.

“It’s climbed all the way to 35.4 percent, now this is a long way off from where it ought to be under normal circumstances, but none the less, almost doubling our occupancy rate over that time is terrific,” Hall said.

He said that with rate the nearly doubling, it is showing signs of optimism for the industry, but it still has quite a bit to go to return to a normal weekend during a Cardinals home game.

“In a non-COVID world, we would be seeing occupancies right now in the downtown corridor(?) that would exceed 85-90 percent, particularly over weekends when the Cardinals are in town,” he said.

The cost to stay at a hotel is also lower than usual, according to rates on Google, a 4-star hotel in St. Louis could run you less than $80 a night.

Hall said many hotels are offering special rates to St. Louis-area residents to entice them to have a stay-cation instead of travelling far.

“People are going to stay in their cars, they are going to drive to the destination they choose to stay in or stay at, and they are going to stay close to home, they are going to go to places they trust and they know are safe and we think we are particularly well-positioned right now for that traveler,” he said.

You can find current deals for St. Louis-area residents at ExploreStLouis.com.