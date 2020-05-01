House committee advances alternative to Clean Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The way legislative districts are drawn in the state of Missouri was the subject of debate at the Missouri Capitol Thursday. The Missouri House General Laws Committee approved a bill that would send the issue back to voters.

Missourians approved Amendment 1 in 2018 with 62% of the vote. The measure was aimed at limiting campaign contributions but included a change in the redistricting process. The constitutional amendment established a non-partisan demographer to lead redistricting efforts.

Many republicans argue the change could divide up communities with similar interests into different districts. Their plan leans more on committees appointed by republicans and democrats. Many democrats feel the effort is about republicans trying to maintain their super majorities.

“I would hope everyone in this room could recognize that our voters are competent enough to know what they wanted and we can respect them enough to recognize that,” said committee member and House Minority Leader Crystal Quade (D-Springfield) during Thursday’s hearing.

She asked the sponsor of SJR38 to explain why lawmakers should not be satisfied with what voters decided.

“I have no problem in allowing the people of the state of Missouri to have an opportunity to look at an issue again,” said State Sen. Dan Hegeman (R-Cosby). “I think that that’s all we’re asking for.”

Supporters of what’s known as Clean Missouri feel the debate should not be taking place this session. They feel COVID-19 concerns have kept Missourians from traveling to the Missouri Capitol to have their voices heard. Republican have a sense of urgency because redistricting takes places once every 10 years and 2020 is a census year.

The full House must still approve the bill before it goes on the ballot sometime in 2020.