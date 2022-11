ST. LOUIS – A little after 3:00 a.m. Thursday morning, firefighters were on the scene of a house fire on Nebraska Avenue near Gasconade Street in south St. Louis.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner Reporter Nic Lopez arrived on the scene as there were still flames showing and heavy smoke coming from the house. Firefighters said everyone was able to get out safely, but the house suffered major damage.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.