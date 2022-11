ST. LOUIS – Five people had to escape a house fire early Tuesday morning in north St. Louis.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner Reporter Nic Lopez got video footage at a home on Robin Avenue off Baden Avenue near Riverview Boulevard. The fire started on the back porch, then spread to the back of the home. Everyone got out safely.

The cause of the fire is being investigated. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.