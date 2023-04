ST. LOUIS – Crews are responding to a house fire in south St. Louis city.

Our Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter was flying over the area located on South Broadway, where black smoke can be seen coming from several homes. Firefighters are continuing to fight the flames.

No word on if the homes were occupied, or the cause of the outbreak. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.