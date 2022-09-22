ST. LOUIS – A south St. Louis family is safe Thursday morning after a fire left a lot of damage to a two-story house in the area.

According to reports, the fire started around 2:30 a.m. on Indiana Avenue on Chippewa Street.

When firefighters arrived, they had a report of several people trapped. They began a search of both floors of the building. Everyone escaped safely as the fire was contained to the first floor.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.