ST. LOUIS – A large house fire broke out on Peck Street near Fairgrounds Park in north St. Louis.

The fire started around 1:00 a.m. Firefighters shared that heavy flames were coming from the back of the house when they arrived, and they had to call for some help to put them out.

Ameren also responded because of downed power lines on the back of the house. No one was living in the home.