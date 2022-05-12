MEHLVILLE, Mo. – A woman searching for a new house purchased a $20 scratchers ticket at the Zinger’s Mart on Lemay Ferry Road before heading home. Scratching the “Mega Cash Blast” revealed a prize worth $2 million.

“This is just going to be more money for the down payment,” the winner told Missouri Lotto officials.

The Mega Cash Blast game started on February 28, 2022. The chances of winning is around one in three. One prize worth $2 million remains. Plus, there are millions in unclaimed prizes worth $100,000 and less.