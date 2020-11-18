House of Soul providing free meals on Thanksgiving Day despite struggling through pandemic

ST. LOUIS – Like all small businesses, House of Soul on Washington Avenue has had to face the challenges this pandemic has thrown their way.

Unexpected closures. Capacity limits. Loss of revenue. Limited staff. The list goes on.

In a time where most people are worried about a new wave of shutdowns and how their business will make it through the winter, the staff at House of Soul has still found it in their hearts to give back to those less fortunate this Thanksgiving.

This year, HOS will host its fourth annual Thanksgiving Feast where they will provide free homemade food, desserts, water, personal hygiene packages, and more to those who are homeless, live in the area with no family, or simply can’t afford a holiday meal.

Last year they fed around 200 people in need. Due to City of St. Louis COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions, those who attend will not be able to sit down and eat inside, but they will set up tables and stations on their patio.

Owner of House of Soul Nicole Stevenson says giving back to the community is near and dear to her heart. She recently overcame her own battle with cancer and understands there are people in our community who fighting silent battles throughout this pandemic.

Cafe Soul, Kwame Foundation, Pure Heat Gourmet Sauce, Korey Johnson Foundaiton, Access Foundation, Boys To Men T.O.R.S., and B Whittington Foundation are all key partners in making the HOS Thanksgiving Feast a success.

House of Soul will host their Thanksgiving Feast on Thanksgiving Day from noon to 3:00 p.m.

They are looking for volunteers and accepting donations until then. You can contact their team on their social media pages at House of Soul STL (@houseofsoulstl) on all platforms. All donations can be sent to Nicole Stevenson on Cashapp at $nicholstevenson.