HILLSBORO, Mo. – Days after a vandal destroyed a Christmas display at a preservation area in House Springs, authorities in Jefferson County have made an arrest.

Lucas Clayton was arrested on Sunday, Dec. 17. On Monday, the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Clayton with first-degree property damage. He remains jailed on a $10,000 bond.

Clayton is accused of ruining the light display at House Springs Park. On Dec. 13, the sheriff’s office received word that someone had slashed six inflatable Christmas decorations, stole extension cords, and tossed items in the pond, such as a reindeer decoration and several plastic candy canes.

Investigators allege Clayton ripped Christmas lights down and tossed them in the pond as well.