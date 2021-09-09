Housing project for veterans breaks ground in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – The Veterans Community Project – St. Louis broke ground today on their 4-acre site along Aldine Avenue.

We broke ground in #STL today! We can't wait to share all of the photos with you, but for now here's a sneak peak. More to come soon! pic.twitter.com/dHe6ilbdCv — VCP – St. Louis (@vcp_stlouis) September 9, 2021

The site will hold 50 tiny homes to provide temporary supportive housing for Veterans experiencing homelessness, a VCP Village Community Center, and a Veterans Outreach Center. The Outreach center will provide services such as emergency rent assistance, military benefits navigation, and case management, to any Veteran in the St. Louis metro area.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones spoke today, at the site, in support of the project an its mission.

It was an honor to join my friend @JasonKander to break ground for @VCP_Stlouis’ campus in Jeff-Vander-Lou, set to include 50 tiny homes and walk-in services for veterans!



St. Louis appreciates the crucial work @VCP_HQ is doing to help get our veterans the resources they need. pic.twitter.com/37FsEcdBn9 — Mayor Tishaura O. Jones (@saintlouismayor) September 9, 2021

The Veterans Community Project has more sites in Kansas City, South Dakota, and Colorado. For more information on the Veterans Community Project – St. Louis visit here.