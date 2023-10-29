ST. LOUIS – This weekend has been the complete opposite of last weekend’s sunshine and nice temps. What a change!

This weekend has been all about the chill, the clouds, and the rain. And there is more cold coming.

A freeze warning has been issued for the entire area overnight, with more widespread below-freezing temperatures for Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning, too.

If the freeze doesn’t hit you tonight, then it will get you Tuesday or Wednesday morning. There is some a recovery of temps by the end of the week, but our focus will be the cold for the next few days.