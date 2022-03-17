ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Fox 2 News received a copy of the inspection report completed from St. Louis County Public Health Thursday after inspectors visited Republic Services off I-55 and Bayless on March 15.



Inspectors found a “negligent” amount of litter and noted the facility received satisfactory remarks on the checklist and that the company is in the process of installing a new fence with the goal of containing the litter.

“Upon receiving a constituent concern my office contacted the County Department of Public Health. As a result of my inquiry, DPH conducted an inspection of the Republic Recycling Center on March 15. Though DPH’s inspection report found the facility satisfactory per the ordinance, there are areas cited in the report that can be, or are in the process of being improved,” St. Louis County Councilman Ernie Trakas said in a statement Thursday after viewing the findings of the report.



According to the inspection report, the county proactively monitors the area “in response to historical complaints regarding litter.”



“There was a moderate to the heavy amount of litter present in the vegetation to the immediate north of the facility’s footprint (south of Bayless),” the inspection report said. “The inspector determined that this increased litter was due to the removal of the site’s previous fencing to allow for the installation noted in the previous point.”

It also said the November inspection at the facility noted the facility had plans to install new fencing, according to the latest inspection, those plans are in the works, and part of the old fencing has been removed, and post holes are being dug for the new fencing. “This fencing is to be a 10-foot slated privacy fence,” the inspection noted.



A statement sent to Fox 2 News from Republic Services Thursday confirmed the project.



“Republic Services of St. Louis is currently undergoing improvements to our facility, which caused a temporary gap in perimeter fencing. We are working to make these improvements in a timely manner. In the meantime, we have installed temporary mesh fencing and are working on collecting trash that has blown outside of the plant. We are proud to serve our customers in St. Louis County, and we thank them for their patience.”



The inspection also said the facility employs five litter pickers on two different shifts who monitor inside and outside of the facility.

The inspection also noted a large amount of material waiting to be processed but said it was due to the note being able to ship material via railcar.

Ernie Trakas confirmed the findings and said, “the inability to ship material out by rail service due to the recent Ameren project should improve the situation considerably once the ability to move material to the North County facility is restored.” This situation should change by the end of the month.

“I anticipate that DPH will continue the increased inspections until all issues are addressed. In addition, it has been relayed to me that the Waste Management Program has been working on amending the ordinance to require operation plans for recycling facilities,” Trakas said. “This would allow St. Louis County to regulate operational aspects, including, for instance, the height of the recoverable material coming into the facility.”