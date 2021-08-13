How did that get there? Car part embedded in I-70 MoDOT sign

WARRENTON, Ill. – How did that get there? FOX 2 photographer Dave Sharp spotted something unusual today. A piece of a vehicle is embedded in an electric MoDOT sign on westbound Highway 70 near Warrenton.

It is not clear how a car part ended up in the sign. It may have something to do with the line of severe weather that swept through the region Thursday. The storms knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people, toppled trees, and left a wake of damage that the area is still recovering from today.