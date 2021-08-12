How does a speeding ticket impact your car insurance in Missouri?

ST. LOUIS – Getting a speeding ticket can definitely ruin your day, but it can also ruin your insurance prices.
According to Bankrate, a website that provides financial information and comparisons, Missourians could see an average increase of 18% after receiving a speeding ticket.
Speeding tickets in Missouri range from $73 to $458. Below is a full list of the offenses and fees.
- 1-5 mph over posted speed limit $73
- In construction/work zone $108
- In work zone with workers present $323
- 6-10 mph over posted speed limit $83
- In construction/work zone $118
- In work zone with workers present $333
- 11-15 mph over posted speed limit $108
- In construction/work zone $143
- In work zone with workers present $358
- 16-19 mph over posted speed limit $133
- In construction/work zone $168
- In work zone with workers present $383
- 20-25 mph over posted speed limit $208
- In construction/work zone $243
- In work zone with workers present $458
- More than 25 mph – court appearance
Driving offenses will also earn Missourians points on their license. Those who get eight or more points within an 18-month timeframe will have their license suspended.
Below is information on how the points system works from the Missouri Department of Revenue.
If you accumulate a total of 8 or more points in 18 months, the Department of Revenue will suspend your driving privilege.
- 1st suspension – 30 days
- 2nd suspension – 60 days
- 3rd or more suspensions – 90 days
The Department of Revenue will revoke your driving privilege for one year if you accumulate:
- 12 or more points in 12 months
- 18 or more points in 24 months
- 24 or more points in 36 months
When your driving privilege is reinstated following a Point Suspension or Revocation, the Department of Revenue reduces your total points to 4.
Every year you drive without getting new points on your record, the points will be reduced.
- 1 year – total remaining points reduced by one-third
- 2 years – remaining points reduced by one-half
- 3 years – points reduced to zero
Although your points may be reduced to zero, certain types of convictions must remain listed permanently on your Missouri driver record.
Bankrate found that 18-year-old men have higher insurance rates to begin with, and then they go up by $779 on average. The outlet said 18-year-old women’s car insurance goes up by $627 after receiving a speeding ticket. Then, 40-year-old men have their insurance go up by $330 annually once they’ve received a speeding ticket. Forty-year-old women have their insurance go up by $321 on average.
|AGE
|AVERAGE ANNUAL FULL COVERAGE PREMIUM BEFORE SPEEDING TICKET
|AVERAGE ANNUAL FULL COVERAGE PREMIUM AFTER SPEEDING TICKET
|%
INCREASE
|18 MEN
|$5,565
|$6,344
|14%
|18 WOMEN
|$4,542
|$5,169
|14%
|40 MEN
|$1,792
|$2,122
|18%
|40 WOMEN
|$1,746
|$2,067
|18%
Each insurance company charges different rates. The average cost of car insurance in Missouri is $1,661 per year for a full coverage policy. The average rate nationally is $1,674.