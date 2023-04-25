Gas prices are showing signs they may have plateaued this week. The cooling off in retail gas prices comes as the price of oil has fallen several dollars compared to this same time last week.

The rising cost of gasoline since the start of the year was mostly driven by refinery outages, followed by an Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries announcement that major oil-producing countries would curtail production.

A gallon of regular gas was $3.67 on average Monday, April 24, according to AAA. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in St. Louis (MO only) metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of April 24. State gas tax data is from World Population Review.

St. Louis by the numbers

– Gas current price: $3.38

— Missouri average: $3.38

– Week change: +$0.03 (+0.9%)

– Year change: -$0.50 (-12.9%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.88 (6/14/22)

– Diesel current price: $3.83

– Week change: -$0.04 (-1.1%)

– Year change: $-0.90 (+-19.0%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.42 (6/23/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI: $5.24

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $5.15

#3. Napa, CA: $5.11

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX: $3.06

#2. Brownsville-Harlingen, TX: $3.08

#3. Biloxi-Gulfport-Pascagoula, MS: $3.09