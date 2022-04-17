President Biden announced on April 12 that he will suspend a ban on corn ethanol-gasoline blends, also known as E15, beginning on June 1 in order to alleviate some financial burden on Americans at the pump.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in St. Louis (MO only) metro area and created free to use gas price widgets for every metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of April 14. State gas tax data is from World Population Review. Three states—Connecticut, Georgia, and Maryland—have temporarily suspended gas taxes to defray costs for consumers while prices are up.

Economists believe Biden’s suspension of the corn ethanol ban will have only a limited impact on most drivers, and environmental experts discourage the move as research shows corn ethanol emits significantly more greenhouse gases than gasoline.

The blends, which contain 15% ethanol, are 10 cents cheaper per gallon on average. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was down roughly eight cents this week but still sits above the $4 threshold.

St. Louis by the numbers

– Current price: $3.73

— Missouri average: $3.64

— Missouri gas tax: $0.17 per gallon (#47 highest among all states)

– Week change: -$0.05 (-1.4%)

– Year change: +$1.10 (+42.0%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.00 (5/12/11)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. Napa, CA: $5.92

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $5.89

#3. Santa Barbara-Santa Maria-Lompoc, CA: $5.83

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Lawton, OK: $3.42

#2. Warner Robins, GA: $3.44

#3. Amarillo, TX: $3.46

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59

#2. California: $0.53

#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon

#1. Alaska: $0.0895

#2. Hawaii: $0.16

#3. Virginia: $0.162