Average gas prices in the United States are creeping up again after a steady decline in recent weeks. The average cost for a gallon of regular gasoline is $4.12—about five cents more than it was a week ago.

Volatility in the crude oil market is being driven globally by several major factors: Russia’s war in Ukraine and drop in production due to sanctions; the closure of several Libyan oil fields and export terminals due to political protests; and falling demand amid China’s COVID-19-related lockdowns in Shanghai.

To track the impacts across the U.S., Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in St. Louis (MO only) metro area using data from AAA.

Gas prices are current as of April 21. State gas tax data is from World Population Review. Three states—Connecticut, Georgia, and Maryland—have temporarily suspended gas taxes to defray costs for consumers while prices are up.

St. Louis by the numbers

– Current price: $3.88

— Missouri average: $3.76

— Missouri gas tax: $0.17 per gallon (#47 highest among all states)

– Week change: +$0.15 (+4.1%)

– Year change: +$1.24 (+47.1%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.00 (5/12/11)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $5.89

#2. Napa, CA: $5.86

#3. Ventura, CA: $5.80

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Lawton, OK: $3.56

#2. Warner Robins, GA: $3.59

#3. Corpus Christi, TX: $3.61

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59

#2. California: $0.53

#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon

#1. Alaska: $0.0895

#2. Hawaii: $0.16

#3. Virginia: $0.162