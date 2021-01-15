How long does COVID immunity last once you’ve had the virus?

ST. LOUIS – People who have had COVID-19 are likely to be protected against catching it again, for at least five months. That’s according to a study led by Public Health England.

Dr. Fred Buckhold, a general internist with SLU Care, said the study hasn’t been peer-reviewed yet but other studies have shown the same and it’s consistent with what they know about diseases.

Now that doctors are getting a better idea for the immunity timeline, the other big questions is: “if you are immune, can you pick it up from one person and spread it to another person?” Buckhold said they really aren’t sure.

Buckhold said whether you’ve been vaccinated or had COVID, you still need to follow safety protocols in place, because although we are closer to some answers, we don’t have them all yet.