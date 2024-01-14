ST. LOUIS – The brutal cold continues into the work week, with another shot of cold air by the week’s end.

How abnormally cold is this? Let’s put this into perspective. Sunday’s high of 2 degrees Fahrenheit was the record coldest high recorded on the date, and the lower of -7 Fahrenheit was two degrees from the day’s record low.

Obviously, this does not happen a lot in the winter here in St. Louis. The chill is here until Wednesday, when temperatures rise above freezing by the afternoon. On Thursday, there will be another blast of cold air and some light snow, and the weekend will see another drop in temperature.