ST. LOUIS – Since 1839, 24 meteorites have been found in the state of Missouri.

According to Washington University in St. Louis, the most recent Licking was found in 2015. Out of the 24 meteorites, three were stony-irons, nine were iron meteorites, and 11 were stony meteorites. The remaining 16, including all the irons, fell at an unknown time and were found late.

An unusual cobalt-comprised meteorite was found in Warren County in 1877. The 100-pound stone had a whistling noise as it fell, and it was seen breaking into pieces as it hit a tree. Over 100 years later, in 2000, a pallasite was found in Atchison County. That’s a meteorite that has roughly equal proportions of both olivine and iron.

A falling star named Conception Junction fell in Nodaway County in 2010. The stony-iron mass was found sticking out of a hill near the city of Conception Junction.

For a full list of meteorite names, types, class, their find and fall locations as well as the year they fell in Missouri, click here.

