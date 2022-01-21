How many Missouri residents have received their 1st COVID vaccine in 2022

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. U.S. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

ST. LOUIS – The COVID vaccine has been available for nearly a year for most people. Earlier this week, Gov. JB Pritzker said you shouldn’t think that people can’t be persuaded to get the vaccine.

He said Illinois has seen nearly 200,000 new people get vaccinated with their first dose of the vaccine during the first two weeks of the month.

FOX2now.com reached out to the Missouri health officials to find out how many residents are initiating the vaccination process.

Missouri officials say between January 1 -January 16 there were 58,701 doses initiated. While that is two additional days than the Illinois numbers, Missouri health officials say that averages about 3,669 new vaccines given a day for the first two weeks.

In Illinois, Gov. Pritzker explained about 14,000 new people received their first vaccine dose each day for the first two weeks of the month.

During the first 16 days of January, Missouri’s dashboard shows the state administered a total of 241,820 first, second, and booster doses. Out of all those vaccinations, 24% of them were initial doses.

In Illinois, the state dashboard says there were 661,165 first, second, and booster doses administered during the first 14 days of the year. The data shows roughly 30% of them were first-time doses.