How many toasted raviolis high is the St. Louis snow?

ST. LOUIS – Love it or hate it, winter storm 2022 has hit St. Louis.

A Twitter account called Chew In The Lou has been documenting the snowfall by posting photos of a beloved St. Louis treat, toasted ravioli, stacked on top of each other in order to measure the snow accumulation. Chew In The Lou has been updating its followers as the snow fell.

On Wednesday at about 9 a.m. the account said there was “less than half a rav of accumulation of mostly sleet in the mid-county area.”

By 2 p.m. Wednesday, Chew In The Lou reported, ” Wave 1 of the storm is over, with ALMOST a full rav of snow and sleet. Wave 2 promises more snow. Kids aren’t satisfied, dogs seem content so far.

By 8 a.m. Thursday, the account needed to start stacking the toasted raviolis.

“As of 8am this morning, we are now just a parmesan dusting short of 2 full ravs of snow. More snow falling. Enough for a snack. Time to warm the sauce maybe…” Chew in the Lou wrote.

Refresh this story for more tasted ravioli-measured snow accumulation updates.