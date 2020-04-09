How Missouri wineries are adapting during the pandemic

AUGUSTA, Mo. – This is the time of year when Missouri wineries have a lot going on but the coronavirus has complicated matters. Fox 2's Patrick Clark shows us how locally and statewide the wine industry is adapting during the COVID-19 pandemic.
by: Patrick ClarkPosted: / Updated:
AUGUSTA, Mo. – This is the time of year when Missouri wineries have a lot going on but the coronavirus has complicated matters. Fox 2's Patrick Clark shows us how locally and statewide the wine industry is adapting during the COVID-19 pandemic.