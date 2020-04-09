How Missouri wineries are adapting during the pandemic

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - The coronavirus may have taken away opportunities to physically meet, but one thing it could not cancel this year was the Kress family's will to celebrate the first night of the Passover together.

The video chat site Zoom has become a fan favorite for virtual gatherings. Given the current circumstances, Stacy Kress, along with her aunt and cousin, planned their first Sedar and invited family from across the country to join.