How much rain can we expect across St. Louis region tonight and Tuesday?

St. Louis Weather:

ST. LOUIS – We are moving into an active week of weather with two storm systems still on track. The first one is a spring storm; the second one is all winter.

For today, increasing clouds and very mild temperatures in the 60s are likely. A flash flood watch covers our southeastern viewing area for tonight into early Thursday. Rain and thunderstorms are likely to overspread much of the region during the pre-dawn hours Tuesday morning. This rain will be heavy and flash flooding is possible southeast of St. Louis.

Conditions are also marginally favorable for a few strong storms over southern Missouri and far southern Illinois. Wind gusts and hail will be the primary concerns this evening, although an isolated tornado threat may develop closer to the Arkansas border by morning.

Tuesday will bring rain and thunder to the metro area for the morning rush, with heavy rain and a few strong storms still possible southeast of the metro through about midday Tuesday. Rainfall totals of this event will range from about half an inch or so in our northwest counties, up to about two inches in our far southeastern-most counties.

A quick word on the potential for winter weather Wednesday night into Thursday.

Impactful winter precipitation is likely across the entire region Wednesday night into Thursday. The amounts and types in any one location are uncertain but the occurrence of the event is not.

All forms of travel and any daily routine that takes you outside are likely to be affected Wednesday night and Thursday, with some lingering impacts possible into Friday morning.

