ST. LOUIS — A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the St. Louis area until Friday. Several inches of snow are expected to fall Thursday afternoon. This could be the first white Christmas since 2017.

How much snow is the St. Louis area expecting to get today? The metropolitan St. Louis area should expect 2-4 inches of snow today. There may be 5-inch totals north and east of St. Louis. The blowing and drifting of the snow may make it difficult to measure.

Snowfall potential for the St. Louis area

Winds are expecting to reach up to 45 mph. The wind chills may be as low as 35 below zero.

Thursday afternoon’s blizzard-like conditions will bring the winter weather into the region. The high winds and the drifting snow will mean zero-visibility for some areas today. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

The National Weather Service is among the organizations asking people to stay off the roads, if possible. Check current traffic conditions at FOX2Now.com/Traffic.