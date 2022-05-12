Internet access has become a necessary utility for work, school, and healthcare services in the 21st century. Unfortunately, access to the information superhighway remains out of reach for many American households due to rising costs.

The Federal Communications Commission launched the Affordable Connectivity Program earlier this year. The $14.2 billion program provides financial aid to eligible low-income households so they can afford internet service.

As of February 2022, more than 10 million households have enrolled in the ACP.

Eligible households can receive up to $30 per month toward internet service. Eligible households on Tribal lands may receive up to $75 per month.

Any household with an individual who receives Supplemental Security Income (SSI) is eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program. Social Security will not count ACP assistance as income and it will not affect your future benefit payments.

You may also be eligible for the program if your household participates in at least one of the following assistance programs: Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Medicaid, federal public housing assistance, WIC, and Lifeline.

Even if you don’t receive SSI or meet the other requirements, you could still qualify if your household income is at or below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines.