MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — As we get deeper into the spring season, more allergy sufferers will feel the impacts of the warmer weather.

More trees and plants are blooming, and strong winds are blowing a lot of pollen around. Plus, the recent rain will contribute to the problem as well.

“We’re coming into the warmer weather. We’re getting the rain right now, so all of those seeds that have been sitting dormant in the soil are now about to start sprouting out. So, we’re going to start seeing more and more allergies from those,” said Dr. Joe Brunworth, who specializes in otolaryngology and rhinology with SLUCare Physician Group.

These gusty winds will also bring pollen that’s settled on the ground up into the air, and allergens in from other areas outside of your backyard.

“You’re also going to be bringing in all of the air from crop areas. So, anybody that’s allergic to either the corn, or rye, or wheat, or any of those types of crops and also the dust that settles on them. So, the trees that are nearby will have dust settle down and then a big wind comes in and brings that all into your backyard,” said Dr. Brunworth.

As the weather continues to warm allergens continue to increase.

“One of the things that we worry about is that as these levels of allergens increase all of the sinuses have little tiny drainage pathways and some patients that are allergic to the pollen in the air, those swell shut. And then you’ve essentially got little barometers inside your face that are going to swell every time the weather changes. And that’s when you’re starting to get some of the pain, facial pressure. But that’s in addition to some of your normal allergy symptoms,” he said.

Those normal allergy symptoms include itchy or runny eyes, runny nose, sneezing, and nasal congestion.

There are differences to help distinguish allergies from contagious infections.

“Now if somebody’s used to getting clear drainage, and then suddenly they get green and yellow and they also have other symptoms, maybe fever, congestion, loss of sense of smell and taste. Then it can be an infection,” said Dr. Brunworth.

Dr. Brunworth also has some advice for allergy sufferers heading into the rough spring season.

“At this point, if somebody’s a bad allergy sufferer and you’re out, and it’s windy, it’d be fine to use an n-95 mask. You’re going to have a lot less allergy symptoms if you’re able to wear that. Especially if it’s in your own backyard, and you’re just doing yard work or even vacuuming in the house, wearing a facemask and ear protection for that as well,” he said.

Periods of rain followed by dry and warm weather are what will make allergies worse this spring season. If we were to get a late freeze it’ll cut those allergens down, but then of course that could impact the growing season.