ST. LOUIS – Hyundai and Kia thefts spiked to alarming rates last year nationwide, especially in the St. Louis area. Starting next year, those who had their Hyundai and Kia vehicles stolen might be able to claim a reimbursement through the courts.

At the end of October, a federal judge approved a proposed settlement in a class-action lawsuit around an unprecedented surge in Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts.

Kia and Hyundai’s settlement will cost the companies more than $200 million. According to HBSS Law in Seattle, vehicle owners who purchased certain 2011 through 2022 models could qualify for reimbursement if their cars were either damaged in an attempted theft or stolen.

The law firm adds, “Hyundai and Kia owners can expect to receive notice within the next four months,” or by early March 2024. Eligible Hyundai and Kia owners will then be instructed on how to submit settlement claims and take other action.

A judge preliminarily approved the settlement last month. The courts could give final approval during a hearing planned for the middle of 2024. If approved, payments could follow soon after that.

According to HBSS law, regarding the reimbursements, “For vehicle damage and stolen property due to an attempted theft, class members may be paid up to 33% of the Black Book value of the vehicle or $3,375, whichever is greater, per theft or attempted theft incident.”

Vehicle owners are asked to save any receipts, police reports, or other associated documentation that could come handy for filing a claim. For more information or to check your eligibility, click here.

Police claim the ability to steal a Kia or Hyundai became widely known from a TikTok trend last year that also gained some attention on YouTube.