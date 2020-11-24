How St. Louis Food Bank is meeting the rising needs of families this holiday season

ST. LOUIS – Thanksgiving is fast approaching and the St. Louis Area Food Bank is helping families bring meals to their tables.

The St. Louis Area Food Bank is putting on its annual Thanksgiving Together food distribution event and although many may not be getting together this Thanksgiving, they say the need is greater now more than ever.

More than 2,000 families are driving through the food bank’s 10 distribution sites across Missouri and Illinois.

St. Louis area food banks is trying to fill the gap for many who are out of work or just need a little extra help, especially because of COVID-19.

“We were distributing 3.1 million meals a month before the pandemic but since the pandemic it’s well over 5 million meals a month,” said Meredith Knopp, president of the St. Louis Area Food Bank.

Ameren hopes to help them on their mission by matching all donations starting on Thanksgiving Day. If you’d like to donate, text ‘FOOD4ALL’ to 76278 or visit the STLFoodBank.org/food4all. Ameren will match those donations through Dec. 6 up to $100,000.