ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Dangerously hot temperatures in the St. Louis area have prompted many people to retreat indoors.

The excessive heat warning for the region will be in effect until 11 p.m. Thursday. By Wednesday afternoon, several people were trying to stay cool at West County Center.

“We do see an uptick in walkers even early in the morning because it is so hot in the morning,” said Sean Phillips, the senior marketing director at West County Center. “You know, at 9 a.m., before the doors open, there’s been some waiting outside.”

West County Center is trying to get walkers and shoppers to think cold thoughts in the middle of summer with their Christmas in July campaign.

“I like to get some steps in here,” said walker Alex Sweeney. “I honestly don’t even shop that much. I literally like to get to walk around. Yeah, I would say it’s good for beating the heat. Feels incredibly hot out so definitely beating the heat.”

Humans aren’t the only ones trying to beat the heat. The Humane Society of Missouri in Maryland Heights is making sure their furry pals are safe and hydrated.

“We monitor the dogs’ conditions very carefully and on a case-by-case basis. For some dogs, this means shorter walks,” said Sarah Schimmel, a volunteer manager at the Humane Society of Missouri.

Golfers at also adjusting to the hot temperatures. At Normandie Golf Course, the heat drover golfers to get out of the midday temperatures and into the early morning and late afternoon hours.

“We still had a lot of golfers even with the heat and everything,” said Niko Porcelli, with Normandie Golf Course. “But the older guys try to come in early. The guys 65 and older try and come in early and get their times in. Or maybe they try to come a little bit later try to avoid the heat a little bit.”

Most athletes will tell you the heat is one of the better things for flexibility. But remember to drink plenty of water and monitor yourself so that you don’t get overheated.