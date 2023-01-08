ST. LOUIS – Nearly five years ago, President Donald Trump signed a bill that made the famous landmark on the riverfront of St. Louis a national park.



As of Feb. 23, 2018, the Gateway Arch is considered a national park, the 60th national park in the United States. According to the National Park Service, additions to its system are generally made through acts of Congress, but the president has authority to designate national park status for monuments on lands already under federal jurisdiction.

The Gateway Arch National Park includes not only the Arch itself, but also the museum housed underneath it, as well as the surrounding gardens and the Gateway Arch Riverboats, which provide narrated tours of the Mississippi River.

The Gateway Arch is a 630-foot-tall stainless-steel arch. It is located on the Mississippi River in St. Louis, Missouri. It is the tallest man-made monument in the United States and an iconic emblem of St. Louis and the United States’ western expansion.

The Gateway Arch is a popular site for people who enjoy being outside, in addition to being a significant part of history. The park has miles of hiking and biking paths, as well as a gorgeous riverside ideal for picnics and outdoor performances.

The Gateway Arch National Park also carries the distinction as the smallest national park in the United States, stretching only 91 acres. Even though the park is best known for the iconic Gateway Arch structure, it also has grass, trees, bushes, and flowers, among other things.

The park is an oasis in the middle of the city because of these features. It gives residents and visitors a place to relax and enjoy nature. Most of the grounds are monoculture clusters, which could be bad for the local plants and animals.

The Gateway Arch is a one-of-a-kind and significant national park that honors the history and culture of St. Louis and the United States. It is a must-see attraction for everyone visiting the area.